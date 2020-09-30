Total Covid-19 active cases in India have halved in last two months: Govt

New Delhi: The total number or active covid-19 cases in India have halved in last two months, the government said on Wednesday. As the total tally of covid-19 cases reached 62,33,700 and the toll touched 97000 on Wednesday, presently the active cases constitute 15.11% of the total positive cases in the country i.e. 9,40,441. From 33.32 % on 1st August to 15.11% on 30th September, the active cases have less than halved in two months, the government said.

More than 76% of the Active Cases are concentrated in 10 States viz. Maharashtra, Karnataka , Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Assam, Chhattisgarh and Telangana, the government said.

Maharashtra contributes maximum with more than 2,60,000 active cases. However, 14 States and UTs have less than 5,000 active cases.

According to union health ministry, 80,472 new confirmed cases were recorded in last 24 hours. 76% of the new cases are from 10 States and UTs. Maharashtra has contributed the maximum to the new cases with nearly 15,000 cases followed by Karnataka with more than 10,000 cases.

At least 1,179 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. Of these, nearly 85% are concentrated in ten State/UTs of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. More than 36% of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra (430 deaths), the government said.

With the decreasing active caseload in the country, the active patients are sustained below 10 lakhs since 22nd September, the government said.

10 States/UTs contribute 78% of the total recovered Cases. Maharashtra leads the tally with more than 10,00,000 recoveries followed by Andhra Pradesh with more than 6,00,000 cases.

Meanwhile, India’s Recovery Rate has touched 83.33% on Wednesday. 86,428 have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry said in a statement.

“The total recovered cases stand at 51,87,825 . The gap between Recovered cases and Active cases has crossed 42 lakh (42,47,384). With increasing number of recoveries, this gap is continuously widening," said the government.

The Ayush Ministry on Wednesday said that the Covid-19 pandemic has brought the spotlight on the health-promotive and disease-preventive solutions of Ayush disciplines. “What has not come into the limelight is the emerging nation-wide trend in the Ayush disciplines, of taking up evidence-based studies," the Ayush ministry said in a statement.

A study made a thorough search of the Clinical Trial Registry of India for the registered trials of covid-19 involving Ayurveda Intervention from March 01, 2020 to June 25, 2020, without language restrictions. The number of new trials registered in Ayurveda during this period was seen to be 58.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated