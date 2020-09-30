Total Covid-19 active cases in India have halved in last two months: Govt

New Delhi: The total number or active covid-19 cases in India have halved in last two months, the government said on Wednesday. As the total tally of covid-19 cases reached 62,33,700 and the toll touched 97000 on Wednesday, presently the active cases constitute 15.11% of the total positive cases in the country i.e. 9,40,441. From 33.32 % on 1st August to 15.11% on 30th September, the active cases have less than halved in two months, the government said.