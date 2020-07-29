Bengaluru: The total number of covid- 19 cases in Bengaluru crossed 50,000 cases as 2270 tested positive on Wednesday. The number of active cases stands at 36224, according to the daily bulletin of the state health department.

The total in Karnataka stood at 1,12,504 as 5503 new cases were detected across the state in the 24 hours until 5 pm on Wednesday. Almost all 30 districts of Karnataka have seen a sharp spike in numbers of the last couple of weeks.

The death toll went up to 2147 as 92 more people died due to the virus including 30 in Bengaluru. The death toll in Bengaluru inched towards the 1000 mark.

The mineral-rich district of Ballari continued to see a sharp rise in cases as 338 more persons tested positive on Wednesday.

Belagavi, Dakshina Kannada, Davangere and Mysuru reported 279, 225, 208 and 200 cases respectively.

The state government has been trying in vain to control the spread of the virus or deal with it as cracks within its inadequate public healthcare infrastructure have dented its battle against covid- 19. While the entire focus of the B.S.Yediyurappa-led government has been on its growth engine, Bengaluru, the situation continues to spiral out of control not just in India's technology capital but also other parts of the state where healthcare infrastructure is inadequate to say the least.

