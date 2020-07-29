The state government has been trying in vain to control the spread of the virus or deal with it as cracks within its inadequate public healthcare infrastructure have dented its battle against covid- 19. While the entire focus of the B.S.Yediyurappa-led government has been on its growth engine, Bengaluru, the situation continues to spiral out of control not just in India's technology capital but also other parts of the state where healthcare infrastructure is inadequate to say the least.