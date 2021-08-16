The cumulative coronavirus vaccine shots administered in India surpassed the 55 crore-mark today, the Union Health Ministry annonced.

Taking to Twitter, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote, "In record-breaking progress, India administers 55 crore COVID19 vaccines. Let's strengthen India's fight against Coronavirus. Let's get vaccinated!"

In record-breaking progress, India administers 55 crore #COVID19 vaccines.



Let's strengthen India's fight against Coronavirus

Let's get vaccinated!



समस्त देशवासियों को 55 करोड़ वैक्सीनेशन पूर्ण होने की बधाई। आइए टीका लगवाएं और कोरोना से लड़ाई को और मज़बूत करें। pic.twitter.com/JZnS6R2gTO — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) August 16, 2021

The country took 85 days to touch the figure of 10 crores. It then took 45 days to cross the 20 crore-mark, 29 days more to reach 30 crores. India took 24 days to reach 40 crore from 30 crore and then 20 more days to cross 50 crore vaccinations on August 6. It surpassed the 54 crore-mark on Saturday.

The nationwide vaccination campaign was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated and vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) starting from February 2.

The next phase of the coronavirus vaccination commenced from March 1 for those more than 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched the vaccination programme for all people aged over 45 from April 1.

The Centre then decided to expand its vaccination campaign by allowing everyone above 18 eligible to be vaccinated from May 1.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.