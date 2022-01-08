Total curfew in Delhi? Govt to discuss imposing Red Alert on Monday

As the national capital witnesses record-rise in Covid-19 cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority has decided to convene a meeting on Monday to discuss the future preparation to curb the rapid transmission of the fatal virus. As per the PTI news agency, the meeting will discuss whether to implement GRAP ( Level 4 Red) after reviewing the Covid situation in the national capital. It is the topmost level of restrictions, including a total curfew, in which all non-essential shops, government offices, metro, public transport will be shut. Under GRAP, Red Alert is sounded when Covid positivity crosses 5% and stays so for two consecutive days.

Currently, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has sounded yellow alert and imposed a weekend curfew in the national capital. On December 28, the DDMA declared a 'yellow alert' after the positivity rate crossed the 0.5% mark. Under the new Covid curbs, the Delhi government has shut all educational institutes, cinemas, and gyms. It had directed shops of non-essential items to open on an odd-even basis. The night curfew is already imposed from 10 PM to 5 AM.

Delhi reported 17,335 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day rise since May 8, and nine deaths on Friday. The Covid positivity rate has surged to 17.73% as of Friday, January 7. The city reported no new fresh case of the Omicron variant yesterday. Delhi has reported 465 cases of the Omicron variant to date.

