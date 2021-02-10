OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Total flight resumption will depend on behaviour of the virus, says govt
Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri speaks in Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi.

Total flight resumption will depend on behaviour of the virus, says govt

1 min read . Updated: 10 Feb 2021, 10:32 AM IST Staff Writer

Despite the government allowing 80% of scheduled flight capacity to be operated on domestic flights, Indian airlines are running their operations at a significantly lower capacity.

The central govt's nod for the total flight resumption will depend on the behaviour of the virus going forward, union civil aviation minister Hardeep Puri said while answering a question in the Rajya Sabha.

"On one hand, some of the carriers want us to open 100% while others would like us to take it slow. Our decision to raise it beyond 80% will depend on the behaviour of the virus," Puri said.

Last month, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had extended the suspension of scheduled international passenger flights till February 28. However, the DGCA allowed certain passenger flights on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis.

The scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral “air bubble" arrangements with selected countries since July.

