Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Total flight resumption will depend on behaviour of the virus, says govt
Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri speaks in Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi.

Total flight resumption will depend on behaviour of the virus, says govt

1 min read . 10:32 AM IST Staff Writer

Despite the government allowing 80% of scheduled flight capacity to be operated on domestic flights, Indian airlines are running their operations at a significantly lower capacity.

The central govt's nod for the total flight resumption will depend on the behaviour of the virus going forward, union civil aviation minister Hardeep Puri said while answering a question in the Rajya Sabha.

The central govt's nod for the total flight resumption will depend on the behaviour of the virus going forward, union civil aviation minister Hardeep Puri said while answering a question in the Rajya Sabha.

"On one hand, some of the carriers want us to open 100% while others would like us to take it slow. Our decision to raise it beyond 80% will depend on the behaviour of the virus," Puri said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

INS Viraat: Supreme Court stays dismantling of India’s first aircraft carrier

1 min read . 12:20 PM IST

TCS to recruit 1,500 tech staff in UK

2 min read . 11:58 AM IST

420 e-Hospitals established under Digital India initiative: Ravi Shankar Prasad

1 min read . 11:40 AM IST

Uttarakhand flash flood: Death toll 32; 206 people missing; rescue operations on

1 min read . 11:24 AM IST

"On one hand, some of the carriers want us to open 100% while others would like us to take it slow. Our decision to raise it beyond 80% will depend on the behaviour of the virus," Puri said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

INS Viraat: Supreme Court stays dismantling of India’s first aircraft carrier

1 min read . 12:20 PM IST

TCS to recruit 1,500 tech staff in UK

2 min read . 11:58 AM IST

420 e-Hospitals established under Digital India initiative: Ravi Shankar Prasad

1 min read . 11:40 AM IST

Uttarakhand flash flood: Death toll 32; 206 people missing; rescue operations on

1 min read . 11:24 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Despite the government allowing 80% of scheduled flight capacity to be operated on domestic flights, Indian domestic carriers are running their operations at a significantly lower capacity.

Last month, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had extended the suspension of scheduled international passenger flights till February 28. However, the DGCA allowed certain passenger flights on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis.

The scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral “air bubble" arrangements with selected countries since July.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.