New Delhi: Complete lockdown will be enforced in Bihar from 16 July to 31 July to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the state. The state government on Tuesday issued guidelines regarding the 16-day lockdown.

Bihar reported 1,432 new COVID-19 cases taking the total to 18,853 on Tuesday.

According to the State Health Department, the total number of cases has reached 18,853 in the state, with 12,364 patients recovered from the viral infection.

Here's what will be allowed during the lockdown:

-Essential services, farming, construction-related activities will be allowed during the lockdown.

-Security forces, public utilities, disaster management, power generation and post offices allowed to function with minimum number of employees and while following social distancing norms.

-Shops and services related to food, grocery and agriculture inputs along with banks, IT and related services, print and electronic media, internet, telecommunication, e commerce, petrol pumps, power generation etc are allowed to function

-Restaurants allowed to function but only for home delivery purposes.

-All medical and essential services will not face any restrictions during the lockdown.

Here's what will be off limits during the lockdown:

-Places of worship, commercial, private and govt establishments will be closed during the 15-day lockdown.

-Offices of the government of India its autonomous/subordinate offices and public corporation shall remain closed.

-All educational, training, research and coaching institutions etc shall remain closed.

-No religious congregation will be permitted without exception.

-All social, political, academic, entertainment, sports, cultural and religious gatherings and functions will be prohibited. Stadiums will be allowed to open without spectators.

