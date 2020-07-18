Total lockdown in Kerala coastal areas to flatten community spread curve

A complete shutdown in the coastal areas of Kerala begins from today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said an "unprecedented situation" was prevailing in the coastal region of Thiruvananthapuram, with the infection spreading fast, and announced that a total lockdown in two areas, Poonthura and Pulluvila will be enforced in from today (18 June).

Meanwhile, with coronavirus cases surging in Kerala, state health minister KK Shailaja said that efforts are on to break the chain of transmission from one cluster to another.

Meanwhile, with coronavirus cases surging in Kerala, state health minister KK Shailaja said that efforts are on to break the chain of transmission from one cluster to another.

"We are trying to break the chain of transmission from one cluster to another. We are thoroughly locking the clusters. We need to give more attention to coastal areas," Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja, ANI tweeted.

She further added that cluster forming and community spread of infection need to be prevented.

"Today, there are 84 clusters in Kerala. Inside the clusters, local transmission is more than 50%, but outside the clusters it is below 10%. We should prevent cluster forming & community spread of infection: Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja."

There are 285 hotspots in the state as of now.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday confirmed that community transmission of Covid-19 has occurred in two coastal hamlets of capital Thiruvananthapuram and asked people to be extra vigilant.

“The situation in Thiruvananthapuram is really serious. In two areas, Poonthura and Pulluvila, community transmission has happened" said the CM.

Kerala has reported 11,066 novel coronavirus infections so far, according to the data of Union Health Ministry. As many as 1.78 lakh people are under observation, while 6124 are in various hospitals. Totally 2.75 lakh samples have been sent for testing and results of 7610 samples are awaited.

