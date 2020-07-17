Total lockdown in Odisha's Ganjam, Khorha, Cuttack, Jaipur till July-end

Four districts and a municipal corporation with high coronavirus load in Odisha will be under a 14-day lockdown effective 9 pm today. The four districts including Ganjam, Khorha, Cuttack and Jajpur along with entire Rourkela Municipal Corporation area will be under total lockdown till July 31.

The restrictions in the four districts were imposed after different surveys showed that these account for 66 per cent of the total cases in the state, he said, adding that 90 per cent of the cases in Sundargarh district have been detected in Rourkela, Chief Secretary A K Tripathy said

According to the state government's order, during this lockdown, movement of the people will be restricted and shops, commercial establishments, offices and institutions will remain closed during the period.

However, shops selling essentials will remain open from 6 am to 1 pm every day

Some central government establishments, including post offices, telecom, customs clearance at ports and airports will be exempted from restrictions. Similarly, RBI, financial markets, ATMs, payment system operators and standalone primary dealers will be allowed to operate with bare minimum staff.

Operations in airports, railway stations and bus terminals will also be permitted.

Public transport and private vehicles to and from airports, railway station and bus terminals will be allowed for facilitating movement of passengers coming in by flights, trains and buses.

Any person violating these measures will be liable to be proceeded against in accordance with the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Section 1BB of the Indian Penal Code and other legal provisions such as Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, as applicable, Odisha government stated.

Odisha Covid-19 tally

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 tally in Odisha crossed the 16,000-mark as 718 more people tested positive for coronavirus, while the death toll reached 83 with four patients succumbing to the disease, according to the state health department.

Odisha's coronavirus hotspot Ganjam district reported a maximum of 231 cases followed by Khurda (150), Malkangiri (54), Cuttack (32), Keonjhar (28), Koraput (27), Jharsuguda (24), Mayurbhanj (22), Gajapati (21), Rayagada (19), Nayagarh (134), Bhadrak and Sundergarh (10 each). Ten other districts reported new cases in single digits.

At present, there are 5,124 active cases, while 10,877 patients have recovered from the disease so far. In the last 24 hours, 7,818 swab samples were tested for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far in the state to 3,69,738.

