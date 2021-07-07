OPEN APP
Total lockdown in these Assam districts from today. What's allowed, what's not

The Assam government has announced a complete lockdown in seven districts where the positivity rates of COVID-19 cases are high. The government imposed a round-the-clock curfew in Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Biswanath and Morigaon as the number of coronavirus cases in these districts continued to increase despite the imposition of certain restrictions earlier, Health and Family Welfare Minister Keshab Mahanta said. These restrictions will come into effect from July 7 and will remain effective until further orders

  • There will be a total ban on the movement of all public and private transport in these districts.
  • Goods vehicles will be allowed to operate.
  • All the workplaces, business and commercial establishments, shops, restaurants and other eateries, cold storages and warehouses will be closed till further order in these districts.
  • Fruits, vegetables, milk and dairy businesses will be allowed to operate from 5 am till 5 pm daily in districts under total lockdown.
  • All inter-district passenger transport services will remain suspended.
  • The government banned public gatherings in the districts which fall under the containment zones.
  • Wearing of face mask is compulsory in public places.

Assam currently has 22,243 active cases, and the overall positivity rate stands at 2.37 per cent.

