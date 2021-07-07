Total lockdown in these Assam districts from today. What's allowed, what's not

Assam currently has 22,243 active cases, and the overall positivity rate stands at 2.37 per cent

The Assam government has announced a complete lockdown in seven districts where the positivity rates of COVID-19 cases are high. The government imposed a round-the-clock curfew in Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Biswanath and Morigaon as the number of coronavirus cases in these districts continued to increase despite the imposition of certain restrictions earlier, Health and Family Welfare Minister Keshab Mahanta said. These restrictions will come into effect from July 7 and will remain effective until further orders

