-Why is the lunar eclipse called a blood moon: The lunar eclipse is also nicknamed ‘the blood moon’. This is mainly because of the colour acquired by the moon during the eclipse. The whole observation of the phenomena will show how the moon remains grayish while entering into Earth’s penumbra, according to space.com. As soon as the moon reaches the deep central shadow area of the Earth, the only light it gets is the one that is filtered through the Earth’s atmosphere. It is because of the filtered light the moon turns red. Red, yellow, and orange have the longest wavelengths. Due to this, they can travel for a long by sustaining the scattering effect while passing through the Earth’s atmosphere. On the other hand, blue light, which has a short wavelength, is cancelled out due to scattering and is unable to travel for long.