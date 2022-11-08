Total Lunar Eclipse: Will it be visible in your city, how to watch it online

The world will witness the last total lunar eclipse of the year on Tuesday. The total lunar eclipse will happen again after three years. To avoid missing out on this astronomical event that would happen next time in 2025, know all about the Indian cities where it will be visible. Also, about ways to watch the lunar eclipse online.
The total lunar eclipse will be visible from all the cities of India. However, people won’t be able to see the full phase of the lunar eclipse, as the moon would be below the horizon everywhere in India at the beginning of its partial and total lunar eclipse. But the rest of the phase will be visible in nearly all the Indian cities during different periods.
Total lunar eclipse 2022 timings in major Indian cities
Total lunar eclipse in Kohima
In Kohima, people would be able to enjoy the full sight of total lunar eclipse from 4:23 pm to 7:26 pm.
Total lunar eclipse in Agartala
The approximate timing of the visibility of the lunar eclipse in Agartala is 4:38 pm to 07:26 pm. It will last for 2 hours and 47 minutes.
Guwahati: Total lunar eclipse
In Guwahati, the lunar eclipse will start being visible at 4:32 pm and will end at 7:26 pm.
Delhi: People have to settle with a Partial Lunar eclipse
In Delhi, the lunar eclipse will begin at 5:28 pm and will last for 154 minutes till 7:26 pm.
Partial lunar eclipse in Noida
The lunar eclipse will begin at 5:30 pm in Noida. It will end at 7:26 pm. The lunar eclipse will last for 119 minutes.
Partial lunar eclipse to be visible in Gurugram
In Gurugram, people will enjoy a partial lunar eclipse to the maximum at around 5:33 pm.
Kolkata to enjoy the total Lunar eclipse
The total lunar eclipse will be visible early in the evening in Kolkata at 4:55 pm. It will end at 7:26 pm.
Mumbaikars to witness a Partial Lunar Eclipse
The sight of partial lunar eclipse will be visible from 6:04 pm to 7:26 pm.
Partial lunar eclipse in Bengaluru
People will witness partial lunar eclipse with 23 per cent obscuration in Bengaluru from 5:49 pm to 07:26 pm. It will last for 96 minutes.
Partial lunar eclipse in Nagpur
In Nagpur, a partial lunar eclipse will begin to appear at 5:32 pm and will end at 7:26 pm.
Bhubaneswar to enjoy total lunar eclipse today
Odisha’s capital, Bhubaneswar, will enjoy the total lunar eclipse on Tuesday. The eclipse will begin around 5:05 pm and will last for straight 140 minutes.
Siliguri to see the total lunar eclipse
People can enjoy the lunar eclipse to the fullest in Siliguri and other cities where the obscuration is maximum. The total lunar eclipse will begin at 4:45 pm and will last for 161 minutes in Siliguri.
Total lunar eclipse in Patna
In Patna, the total lunar eclipse will be visible from 05:05 pm, and will end at 7:31 pm(approx).
Partial lunar eclipse in Chandigarh
The partial lunar eclipse will be visible for 119 minutes from 5:30 pm to 7:29 pm(estimated) in Chandigarh.
Partial lunar eclipse in Hyderabad
In Hyderabad, a partial lunar eclipse will be on its peak at 5:43 pm. Partial lunar eclipse in Chennai will begin at 5:38 pm and will last for 108 minutes.
Total lunar eclipse in Bhopal
In Bhopal, the total lunar eclipse will be visible from 5:36 pm till 7:26 pm.
Srinagar will witness partial lunar eclipse
In Srinagar, partial lunar eclipse will be visible from 5:28 pm to 7:26 pm
Total lunar eclipse in Surat
In Surat, total lunar eclipse will begin to be visible at 5:57 pm and will last till 7:26 pm.
Total lunar eclipse in Prayagraj
People in Prayagraj can enjoy the sight of total lunar eclipse from 5:14 pm till 7:26 pm.
How to watch the trio of 'Blood moon’, Uranus and shooting stars?
In addition to being the last lunar eclipse of 2022, there are many more special things about the ‘Blood Moon’. According to Forbes, people will have to wait till 2029 to enjoy a lunar eclipse which will be as long as the total lunar eclipse of 2022. Moreover, as people will have the chance to witness the rare sight of Uranus, the seventh planet of solar system, along with the ‘Red Moon’ on Tuesday. Luckier ones would also be able to enjoy the shooting stars as well.
In India, it is difficult to see Uranus along with shooting stars during lunar eclipse. In this case, people can watch the lunar eclipse online to enjoy the astronomical event to the fullest. Certain YouTube channels will live stream the event.
Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff
Skygazers can enjoy the live telecast of Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, Arizona, on YouTube to enjoy the sight of Uranus and ‘Blood Moon’ on Tuesday.
Another option is to join the live broadcast of TimeandDate.com on their website and YouTube directly from its mobile observatory in Roswell, New Mexico.
The Virtual Telescope Project
Third option is to visit the website of the Virtual Telescope Project to join its live streaming of the astronomical session. It will also include astro-imagers from the U.S., Canada, Australia and India, according to space.com
