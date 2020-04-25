Total number of Covid-19 containment zones in Delhi are now 95: Full list

New Delhi: The containment zone tally in the national capital on Saturday rose to 95 as against 92 on Friday.

Gali number 3 and 9 of Shalimar Village and Block X, Gali number 1-3 of Yadav Villa have been identified as containment zones.

The total number of the containment zones in the national capital stands at 95 now: Delhi Government. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/V4QdviJYdl — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020





In one of its first cases, the Delhi government on Friday "de-contained" a red zone for coronavirus in Vasundhara Enclave area after no new cases were reported from the area.

Mansara Apartments in Vasundhara Enclave was made the containment zone on March 31 after one person was tested positive for coronavirus.

However, with no new case reported, the red zone is being 'de-contained', the Delhi government said.

So far, there were 92 containment zones in the city with the highest 19 in the South-East district, followed by West, having 13 red zones.

According to Union Health Ministry, Delhi's Covid-19 case count is at 2,514 and there have been 53 deaths so far.

