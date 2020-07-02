The total number of people being tested for coronavirus in the country will soon touch one crore, the Indian government said on Thursday.

"This has been possible due to removal of all bottlenecks by Government of India. Various steps taken by the Central Government have paved the way for enhanced testing for Covid-19," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

So far, 90,56,173 tests have been conducted through a diagnostic testing network, which is fast expanding.

There are now 1,065 testing labs in the country comprising 768 in the public sector and 297 private labs. The per day testing capacity has also been on a rise on a daily basis. On Wednesday, as many as 2,29,588 people got tested for Covid-19.

In another significant step announced by the Central Government, Covid-19 testing can now be done on the prescription of any registered practitioner, and not exclusively a government doctor. The Centre has strongly advised States/UTs to take immediate steps to facilitate testing at the earliest by enabling all qualified medical practitioners, including private practitioners, to prescribe Covid-19 test to any individual fulfilling the criteria for testing as per ICMR guidelines.

"Reiterating that ‘Test-Track-Treat’ is the key strategy for early detection and containment of the outbreak, the Centre has advised States/ UTs to take all possible steps to ensure full capacity utilization of all COVID-19 testing laboratories in the State/ UT. This shall ensure full capacity utilisation of all labs, especially the private ones, thus hugely benefitting the people," the ministry said.

ICMR has strongly recommended that laboratories should be free to test any individual in accordance to the ICMR Guidelines and State authorities must not restrict an individual from getting tested, as early testing will help in containing the virus and saving lives.

Government of India has urged States to ramp up testing in a big way by using Rapid Antigen Point-of-Care tests in addition to RT-PCR, which is the gold standard for diagnosis of Covid-19. The Rapid Antigen test is quick, simple, safe and can be used in containment zones as well as hospitals, as per criteria specified by ICMR for testing. ICMR is validating more such kits are to increase the available options to the citizens.

Centre has also asked States/UTs to facilitate testing in a big way by adoption of 'campaign mode' by organising testing camps, using mobile vans etc. This shall effectively take Covid-19 tests to the people’s doorsteps in high incidence areas to collect samples of all symptomatic individuals as well as their contacts, and get those samples tested by using rapid antigen tests.

