Home / News / India /  Total revenue deficit grant to 14 states go up to 35,917 cr: FinMin

Total revenue deficit grant to 14 states go up to 35,917 cr: FinMin

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman 
06:07 PM IST

  • The 15th Finance Commission has recommended a total Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant of 86,201 crore to 14 states for the financial year 2022-23

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The finance ministry on Wednesday informed that a total of 7,183 crore of revenue deficit grant has been released to 14 states for the current fiscal. A total of 35,917.08 crore RDGs have been released to the states so far, the ministry added.

The states for which Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant has been recommended by the 15th Finance Commission during 2022-23 are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

The 15th Finance Commission has recommended a total PDRD Grant of 86,201 crore to 14 states for the financial year 2022-23. The grant is released in 12 equated monthly instalments.

The eligibility of states to receive this grant and the quantum of grant for the period from 2020-21 to 2025-26 was decided by the 15th Finance Commission based on the gap between the assessment of revenue and expenditure of the states concerned after taking into account the assessed devolution during this period.

Here's a state-wise post-devolution revenue deficit grant (PDRDG) during 2022-23:

  • Andhra Pradesh- 4,395.42 cr
  • Assam- 2,037.50 cr
  • Himachal Pradesh- 3,907 cr
  • Kerala- 5489.17 cr
  • Manipur- 962.50 cr
  • Meghalaya- 430.42 cr
  • Mizoram- 672.92 cr
  • Nagaland- 1,887.50 cr
  • Punjab- 3,447 cr
  • Rajasthan- 2,025.83 cr
  • Sikkim- 183.33 cr
  • Tripura- 1,842 cr
  • Uttarakhand- 2,973.75 cr
  • West Bengal- 5,661.25 cr

