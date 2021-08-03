NEW DELHI : Cumulative revenue of automotive component manufacturing sector has declined by 3% to ₹3.40 trillion in FY21 as result of the sharp decline in production and sales in the first half of the fiscal due to stringent nationwide lockdowns announced to contain the covid-19 pandemic, according to data released by Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA) on Tuesday. The decline, though, was in low single digit due to recovery in production in the second half of the year for both domestic and export markets.

The sector reported a cumulative topline of ₹3.49 trillion in FY20, which was decline of 11.7% from ₹3.95 trillion in FY19.

As economic activity gained momentum after the first lockdown, passenger vehicle and two-wheeler manufacturers witnessed robust demand in the April to March period, and some manufacturers increased production to record levels as a consequence. Demand was mostly led by customer preference for personal mobility to avoid covid infection. In the third and fourth quarter, the demand for commercial vehicles also started recovering gradually, although on a low base.

Sale of components to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) declined by 3% to ₹2.29 trillion compared with ₹2.87 trillion in FY20. Export of components from India also fell by 8% to ₹13.3 trillion compared with ₹14.5 trillion during the year earlier.

The turnover of the aftermarket segment during the year stood at ₹64,524 crore compared with ₹69.381 crore in the previous year.

“With economy progressively returning to normal and as vehicular demand picks up, we are cautiously optimistic about the performance of the industry for this year. The challenges in the availability of semiconductors, escalating prices as also availability of raw materials, challenges on the front of logistics, including non-availability and high prices of containers, among others, continue to hinder smooth recovery," said Deepak Jain, president, ACMA.

He added that the nationwide lockdown in wake of the pandemic, one of the severest in the world, put the entire supply chain in disarray. The entire industry took significant time to stabilize post the gradual unlocking of the economy.

The auto industry came under pressure from the first week of April when Maharashtra began strict lockdown measures. Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and others followed suit. Maruti Suzuki and other manufacturers either stopped production or reduced output significantly.

Some such as Bajaj Auto Ltd, however, continued to operate with limited capacity to meet export orders. With a steady drop in infections, especially in north and south India, most automakers have resumed operations from the middle of May.

Automakers, though, started raising production and wholesale of vehicles from June to meet demand for vehicles in the domestic and export markets. After the gradual unlocking of the economy due to a steady reduction in covid-19 cases, automakers have been increasing wholesale to increase inventory at dealerships expecting pent up demand in rural and urban markets.

“The vehicle industry in India witnessed two successive years of degrowth of 14.6% in FY20 and thereafter of 13.6% in FY21. The economic slowdown of FY20 was compounded by the challenges of a pandemic-led national lockdown in FY21 resulting in decline in vehicle production and consumption. While the first quarter of FY21 was a complete washout, the industry regained significant ground second quarter onwards," said Vinnie Mehta, director general, ACMA.

