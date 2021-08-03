Total revenue of auto parts industry falls 3% in FY21 due to pandemic, slowdown

NEW DELHI : Cumulative revenue of automotive component manufacturing sector has declined by 3% to ₹3.40 trillion in FY21 as result of the sharp decline in production and sales in the first half of the fiscal due to stringent nationwide lockdowns announced to contain the covid-19 pandemic, according to data released by Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA) on Tuesday. The decline, though, was in low single digit due to recovery in production in the second half of the year for both domestic and export markets.