TotalEnergies to acquire 25% interest in Adani New Industries2 min read . Updated: 14 Jun 2022, 10:33 AM IST
- Adani New Industries Ltd to invest $50 billion in green hydrogen
As part of a new strategic alliance to develop green hydrogen ecosystem, TotalEnergies will acquire 25% minority interest in Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL) from Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL). In a statement Adani Enterprises said that Adani group and and energy supermajor TotalEnergies of France have entered into a new partnership to “jointly create the world’s largest green hydrogen ecosystem".