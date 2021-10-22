Actor Sudhaa Chandran has made an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide a special card to people with artificial limbs. She posted a video on her Instagram page and said she is totally hurt to go through the grill at the airports every time she is flying.

"Totally hurt...each time going through this grill is very very hurting...hope my message reaches the state and the central govt authorities....and expecting a prompt action..." she wrote.

In the video, she said: "This is a very personal note that I want to tell our dear Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. This is an appeal to the central government and the state government.

"I am Sudhaa Chandran, an actress and dancer by profession, who has danced with an artificial limb and created history and made my country very proud of me," the actor said.

She further said that she has requested the airport authorities on a number of occasions to conduct an "ETD (Explosive Trace Detector) for her artificial limb" but they always ask her to remove it.

"Every time I go on my professional visits, each time, I am stopped at the airport, and when I request them at the security, to the CISF officials, that please do an ETD (Explosive Trace Detector) test for my artificial limb, they still want me to remove my artificial limb and show it to them. Is it humanly possible, Modi ji?

"Is this what our country is talking about? Is this the respect that a woman gives another woman in our society? It is my humble request to you Modi ji that please give us a card just like senior citizens have," she said.

Chandran lost right leg at the age of 16 in 1981. She got injured in an accident and was later admitted to a hospital, where doctors had to amputate her leg after discovering gangrene formation.

Meanwhile, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which looks after the security at airports, has apologised to the actor. “We are extremely sorry for the inconvenience caused to Ms Sudhaa Chandran. As per protocol, prosthetics are to be removed for security checks only under exceptional circumstances," it said.

“We will examine why the lady personnel concerned requested Ms Sudhaa Chandran to remove the prosthetics. We assure Ms Sudhaa Chandran that all our personnel will be sensitised again on the protocols so that no inconvenience is caused to travelling passengers," it said in another tweet.

With agency inputs

