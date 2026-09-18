‘Totally unacceptable to us’: India condemns Houthi attacks, flags Red Sea security risks

India has stepped up its criticism of the escalation in the security situation in the Red Sea, strongly condemning Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, including on civilians and economic assets.

During a bi-weekly briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday reiterated India's concerns, noting that the ongoing attacks undermine regional security and threaten freedom of navigation through key international maritime routes, including the Bab al-Mandeb.

He said, "We are deeply concerned about the escalation in the security situation in the Red Sea area... We have expressed our condemnation of the attacks on Saudi sovereign territory, including on civilians and economic assets. You would have also seen a statement which we issued following the attempted attack on the holy city of Makkah."

“Such attacks vitiate regional security, impact or undermine regional peace and security, and also threaten freedom of navigation through the Bab al-Mandab. For various reasons, this is totally unacceptable to us. We hope that there is an early restoration of peace and stability in the region,” he further added.

MEA monitors Indian national reportedly held in Saudi Arabia Additionally, the MEA has reiterated its commitment to the safety and welfare of Indian nationals abroad following an appeal regarding Indramani Nautiyal, a resident of Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand, who is reportedly being kept in a hostage-like situation in Saudi Arabia. Nautiyal reporte

Jaiswal stated that the government is actively monitoring the situation through Indian diplomatic channels.

"Whenever any issue of this nature arises involving an Indian citizen—concerning their interests or their welfare—our embassy, whether in Saudi Arabia or any other country, remains in continuous dialogue with the government there for their welfare and care," Jaiswal said.

When asked about the exact legal status of Nautiyal, he said that details about the case are still being gathered.

"In this case, you mentioned that he has received a prison sentence; currently, I do not have a specific response for you regarding what his exact situation is, but I will obtain the details on this matter and update you," Jaiswal added.

"However, one thing I want to state is that wherever Indian citizens may be across the world, it is our commitment that we are always devoted to their safety, care, and well-being."

Indramani Nautiyal, son of Devi Ram Nautiyal and a resident of Gaursada village in Jaunpur block of Tehri Garhwal district, had travelled to Saudi Arabia in 2018 in search of employment. He was working as a truck driver with Pick Roads and Contracting Company in Riyadh, the release stated.

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Despite several years having passed since the incident, the company owner has reportedly not paid the fine, estimated to be approximately ₹2.29 crore in Indian currency. Nautiyal is allegedly being kept in a hostage-like situation and pressured to pay the amount. His wife and daughter have made efforts at various levels to secure his return to India but have been unable to obtain the required assistance. As a result, the family is facing severe mental and financial hardship.

In August, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, in his letter to the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, referred to the entire matter and requested that the concerned authorities be directed to take immediate steps to secure Nautiyal's release, provide him with necessary legal and financial assistance, and ensure his safe repatriation to India.

This comes against the backdrop of the simmering conflict in West Asia, with fighting intensifying in Yemen as Houthi rebels advance towards Saudi-backed government-held area, while Saudi Arabia faces growing pressure to respond.