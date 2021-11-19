Touch with sexual intent is assault: SC

Underscoring the detrimental effect of allowing such an interpretation, a bench of justices U.U. Lalit, S. Ravindra Bhat and Bela M. Trivedi said, “Restricting the interpretation of the words ‘touch’ or ‘physical contact’ to ‘skin-to-skin contact’ would not only be a narrow and pedantic interpretation of the provision contained in Section 7 of the Pocso Act, but it would lead to an absurd interpretation of the said provision."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}