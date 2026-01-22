'Touched inappropriately, hugged': Staffer at Bengaluru airport arrested for sexually harassing South Korean woman

Bengaluru police on Wednesday arrested a staff member at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) for allegedly sexually harassing a 32-year-old woman from South Korea.

The accused has been identified as 25-year-old Mohammed Affan Ahmed, who worked for Air India SATS. Following news of the complaint, Affan was terminated by the company.

Affan's harrowing act came to light after the South Korean woman filed a complaint with Bengaluru Airport security – following which the staff member was taken into custody.

How did the incident occur? The incident reportedly took place on Monday, 19 January, as the woman was preparing to board her flight to Korea after completing immigration formalities.

According to the woman's complaint, she was proceeding towards the terminal when the male staffer approached her asking to check her flight ticket. He claimed there was a problem with her checked-in luggage and that it had made a “beeping” sound.

Affan allegedly warned her that going back to the regular screening counter would take time and could cause her to miss her flight. On that pretext, he insisted on a separate check and led her to an isolated spot near the men’s washroom.

Despite her objections, the staffer allegedly touched the woman inappropriately. When she tried to resist, he allegedly hugged her, said ‘thank you,’ and walked away.

"He said this is a protocol… sorry to bother you. After everything, he hugged me and said thank you, which made me realise something was wrong. I freaked out. My priority was to get away safely," she said, recalling the incident in an interview with a TV channel from South Korea.

Case registered under BNS sections Following the woman's complaint, police reviewed CCTV footage from the terminal and registered a case under Section 75(1)(i) of the BNS, which pertains to sexual assault involving non-consensual touching.

The accused has been remanded to police custody as the investigation continues.

Who is the accused? Affan was an employee of Air India SATS, which provides ground and cargo services at airports.

Describing the incident as “unpardonable” Air India SATS said it has sacked Affan and handed him over to authorities for further legal action.