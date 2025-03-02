‘Touched me, threatened to kill family’: Woman accuses Christian preacher of sexual harassment in FIR; what she said

A woman has accused a self-styled Christian preacher Bajinder Singh of making undesirable advances against her and touching her when she was just 17. An FIR registered by the Kapurthala police against Singh for sexual harassment, stalking, and criminal intimidation reveals that he committed the crimes when the woman was working for him in a team at the Church of Glory and Wisdom.

The complainant in her FIR stated that she started going to Singh's congregation from December 2017 with her parents and became a member of his ‘worship team’, following which the harassment started, a Times of India report says.

“He took my phone number and started talking unwanted things and sending messages also. I started fearing him and was wary of informing my parents. In 2022, he started making me sit in his cabin on Sundays. When I would be alone, he would forcibly hug me and touch me in a dirty way,” as per the FIR.

Chased me, asked me to marry him The woman, now 22, in her FIR accused Singh of chasing her in his car while she would be on her way to college, and even threated to kill her family if she did not marry him.

“He started chasing me in his car when I would go to college and he would threaten me that if I would not marry him or would inform my parents, he would get my parents and brother killed. I started having panic attacks,” the woman reportedly said.

The woman said that she lived a painful life since 2021 and mentioned the names of three hospitals where she had been to in order to deal with her panic attack. When she got married in 2023 to Christian preacher Raja Singh, Baljinder threatened the both of them.

Relentless threats As per the TOI report, the victim further alleged that she used to get panic attacks during her pregnancy due to the threats.

They started again when she returned to her parents' house, and Baljinder would even tell her that the police would not act against him.

However, when the woman lodged the complaint against eight people including Baljinder for threatening her, he made the president of his church have a conversation with her mother. Her case got a number on February 20.