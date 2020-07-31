Tough laundering rules may hinder Gujarat GIFT from getting Singapore trades

“However, this crucial connect is facing hurdles on the recognising of end beneficiary, which is delaying the transition of these contracts from the Singapore exchange to IFSC. As per the connect proposal, SGX will act as a clearing member. However, SGX does not insist on knowing the end beneficiary, whereas the structure in India requires the fund to disclose end beneficiary whenever such information is sought," said the first of the two people quoted above, both of whom spoke under condition of anonymity.