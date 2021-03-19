Tough road ahead for Punjabi, Marathi films as cases rise in states

Some inspiration for the Marathi and Punjabi films has come from the southern market, which has consistently seen a combination of big and small-budget films setting the cash registers ringing. While Tamil film Master made over ₹200 crore when released for Pongal in January, smaller Telugu films such as Jathi Ratnalu, Uppena and A1 Express have also managed massive returns. Despite operating theatres at 50% capacity and seeing spike in infections, theatres in Kerala saw great reception for Mammootty-starrer The Priest that released in the state last week and made about ₹8 crore within four days. Like Malayalam cinema, Punjabi and Marathi films are smaller in size and scale as compared to big-budget Hindi, Tamil and Telugu movies and cater to niche audiences in their native states.