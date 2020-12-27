NEW DELHI : Businesses should not profiteer by retaining Goods and Services Tax (GST) relief meant for the consumer but any corporate response to a minor tax cut should be viewed in the current context of a much bigger economic devastation before labelling as profiteering behaviour, said Uday Shankar, president of industry body Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI).

Shankar said in an interview that that the industry body’s members are bound by the law of the land and that it expects them to pass on any benefit of GST reduction to consumers.

Shankar said that there is no sector of the industry that has not been devastated and every business has struggled to survive.

“If there has been a reduction (in GST rate), people should abide by the rules that we have all have signed up for. There is no question about that and if there is any deviant behaviour, then we need to come down on that very strongly. However, you also have to understand that a little bit of reduction here and there in tax when it comes in the wake of a much bigger devastation of the larger economic process, then it is very tough to call that behaviour as profiteering," said Shankar.

His observation comes in the wake of a series of orders by the National Anti-profiteering Authority (NAA) holding leading businesses guilty of profiteering for not passing on the benefit of GST relief to consumers. NAA does not accept increase in input cost as justification for denying the benefit of a GST rate cut to consumers but once the price is reworked to reflect the tax rate cut, there is no lock in period for the new price.

Shankar also said industry members were responsible. “Everybody is bound by the laws of the land. If there is a commitment that a certain duty reduction will get passed on, we expect our members to do that," he said.

Shankar is also the president of The Walt Disney Company for Asia Pacific and the chairman of Star and Disney India and assumed the mantle of the industry body earlier this month. He also said the farm sector reforms were much needed to raise productivity and profitability of the sector. He said that infusing capital and technology into new ways of farming was not possible without serious reforms in the sector.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via