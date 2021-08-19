Tour operators, hotels see spike in festival bookings

Kerrie Hannaford, vice-president, commercial at Accor India and South Asia, said it has seen a notable increase in the percentage of bookings because of the festive season. Accor currently operates brands such as Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel, Pullman, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis in India. “We continue to see a preference for leisure destinations as people want to drive down to cities close by to take a break from work and spend some quality time with family and friends. Destinations such as Udaipur, Jaipur, etc., are doing well. We’ve been receiving many queries and bookings for the newly opened Raffles in Udaipur," he said. Other destinations such as Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Visakhapatnam are doing well, with hotels such as Pullman New Delhi Aerocity and Sofitel Mumbai BKC seeing a good share of bookings, especially over the weekends, he added.