Tourism body appeals to PM to ease conditions for availing emergency credit

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI : Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), which represents more than 1,600 operators for inbound tourists, on Wednesday said it has written to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking his intervention for suitable amendment to conditions imposed by National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company Ltd (NCGTC) in implementation of Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) which has been extended to hospitality and travel and tourism sector by the government. The scheme provides travel operators access to easy emergency credit with the government standing as guarantor.

Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), which represents more than 1,600 operators for inbound tourists, on Wednesday said it has written to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking his intervention for suitable amendment to conditions imposed by National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company Ltd (NCGTC) in implementation of Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) which has been extended to hospitality and travel and tourism sector by the government. The scheme provides travel operators access to easy emergency credit with the government standing as guarantor.

However, the industry body said the conditions laid down by National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company Ltd (NCGTC) to avail this benefit are unrealistic. According to the conditions, the account availing this facility was not to be an NPA (non-performing asset) or DPD ( days past due) for over 90 days as on the date of sanction, or disbursement of the facility.

“Consequent to that, it nullifies any benefit that may have accrued to tour operators," said Rajiv Mehra, president, IATO. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mehra noted that tour operators were stressed, and that their accounts could not be good and that ECLGS was made applicable to operators in recognition of such a situation.

"But the condition as stipulated in NCGTC makes mockery of any benefit that may have accrued to the tour operators. As the scheme is announced to save the entities in the sector, the current NCGTC operational guidelines should be either revoked or amended suitably as operational guidelines are inconsistent with the spirit of both the ECLGS 3.0 scheme, and the RBI notification, and has defeated the very purpose of the scheme," he added.

The second wave of coronavirus has further pushed back the recovery process of tour operators who are reeling from severe losses ever since the pandemic broke in March 2020. In the scenario, IATO has urged immediate removal of these anomalies and release of Service Export Incentive Scheme (SEIS) as these measures would provide the sector with much needed relief. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}