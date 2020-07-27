New Delhi: Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality (Faith) on Monday estimated the industry's losses for the year at ₹15 trillion owing to the covid-19 pandemic. This is significantly higher than the ₹5 trillion loss estimated in March.

Amid the relentless spread of the virus, tourism supply chains have broken down in India and recovery is not possible until the next five months, said the associations representing the tourism, travel and hospitality industry in India.

“This makes the total impact to a minimum of nine months starting from March this year," read a statement from Faith.

The direct and indirect economic impact of tourism industry in India is approximately estimated at 10% of India’s GDP. This roughly puts the full year economic multiplier value of tourism in India at ₹20 trillion.

Faith said minimum three quarters of tourism will be fully impacted due to the global virus outbreak.

This industry covers the whole tourism value chain from airlines, travel agents, hotels, tour operators to tourism destinations restaurants, tourist transportation and guides. Each of these segments is non-performing or under performing and will stay that way for many months of this year, Faith added.

The cumulative job losses for the full year both in an organised and unorganised category of tourism could go as high as 4 crores.

The depleting demand is visible through pending refunds for travel agents, vacant hotels and restaurants, tourist transport lying vacant, laid off or leave without pay staff and no visible bookings for the peak October - March season.

The deep impact can be seen across segments including leisure corporate travel, heritage, adventure, meetings incentives, exhibitions and events religious and spiritual tourism. It also includes high value niche tourism products such as sea/river cruises, camping, rafting, film tourism, jungle tourism and agri-tourism.

Faith has urged government to set up a tourism fund which can be used by enterprises for taking care of their employees, and also a multi-year moratorium by Reserve Bank of India on principal and interest payments by tourism, travel and hospitality businesses.

An immediate full-year waiver of all central and state statutory liabilities be it provident fund, income tax, Goods and Services Tax, fixed power and utilities tariffs without any accumulated or penal interest has to be done immediately. There needs to be a robust booking payments refund mechanism for travel agents and tour operators from airlines, railways, state tourism parks and other suppliers.

Failing to implement these immediate measures, Faith fears that Indian tourism, which caters to almost 10.8 million incoming foreign travellers and almost 1.8 billion Indian domestic tourists, will be under threat.





