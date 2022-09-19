Tourism crucial for India to become $5 tn economy: Minister

India offers a diversity of products and experiences as a travel destination. The country’s rich heritage is an all-embracing confluence of festivals, religions, traditions, and customs.
NEW DELHI: With the coronavirus pandemic having eased, the tourism industry is set for a revival, said Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and DoNER, G. Kishan Reddy, on Monday.
For any global tourist, India is a destination to experience and be transformed for life. “If India needs to achieve its immediate goal of a five trillion-dollar economy and its long-term goal of a developed nation, then tourism has a very important role to play," Reddy said, addressing the second day of the National Conference of State Tourism at Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.
He said India offers a diversity of products and experiences as a travel destination. The country’s rich heritage is an all-embracing confluence of festivals, religions, traditions, and customs.
He added that the support of local people and communities must be enlisted so that the benefits of tourism percolate to the grassroots.
Reddy said that there was a need to make Yuva tourism clubs at all levels. States need to work on a war footing for establishing these tourism clubs to familiarise the youth with the concept of ‘Dekho Apna Desh’.
