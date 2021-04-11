OPEN APP
Tourism industry in Kerala stares at another crisis as Covid cases spike

Some of the hundreds of house boats that have been lying anchored in the backwaters for months after tourism activity was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic in Alappuzha (AP)Premium
 2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2021, 07:24 AM IST ANI

  • Businesses are facing an unprecedented crisis as the state government has again tightened the Covid-19 restrictions and safety measures
  • Kerala has reported 2,130 new Covid-19 cases, 2,205 recoveries and 18 deaths in the last 24 hours

The tourism industry in Kochi, which was on the revival path post lockdown, is yet again staring at another crisis due to the spurt in Covid-19 cases. Several tourists are avoiding travelling to 'tourist locations' in the state fearing that a lockdown is likely to be imposed in the near future.

"After unlock, industry picked up the pace but now again tourists are not coming as cases are increasing. We are returning to the situation that existed during the lockdown", a Shikara boat driver said.

Few people allege that the government is likely to impose a lockdown in the near future due to rising Covid cases. While some people suggested that the government can further tighten Covid restrictions to curb Covid cases.

"People stopped coming here after the government imposed restrictions like mandatory quarantine. We are receiving only 10 per cent of the bookings we received before the imposition of the lockdown last year," Sabu, a tourist taxi driver in Kochi said yesterday.

Also, Fort Kochi Beach in Kerala wore a deserted look amidst fear of Covid-19. Businesses are facing an unprecedented crisis as the state government has again tightened the Covid-19 restrictions and safety measures.

From Thursday, Kerala Police personnel have been ordered to ensure that people use masks in public spaces and they comply with Covid-19 protocols, through intensified checking all throughout the state.

On April 8, days after getting the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tested positive for coronavirus. Vijayan himself confirmed the news on Twitter and informed that he would be treated at the Government Medical College in Kozhikode.

On March 3, the Kerala CM had taken the first jab of the Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Thiruvananthapuram's District Medical Office.

Kerala has reported 2,130 new Covid-19 cases, 2,205 recoveries and 18 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday.

There are 33,936 active cases of Covid-19 in the state. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday tested positive for coronavirus and had been hospitalized in Kozhikode Government Medical College for treatment.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

