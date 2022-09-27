Tourism is a key driver of India’s economic growth: Vice President

Tourism is a key driver of India’s economic growth: Vice President2 min read . 10:34 PM IST
According to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday, the tourism industry in India is a major contributor to economic expansion and job creation
NEW DELHI :Tourism is a key driver of economic growth and employment generation in India, said Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday.
Addressing the National Tourism Awards organized by the Ministry of Tourism, the Vice President said that there are multiple dimensions of tourism. “There is a need to fully leverage India’s immense potential in the field of medical tourism as well as growing global interest in our ancient practices of healing such as ayurveda and yoga."
Dhankhar added that the development of the tourism sector has been accompanied by initiatives such as ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ and ‘Utsav Portal’. He urged Indians to explore domestic tourist destinations before looking at international travel. “Most of the tourist places in the country have a deep connection with our history, folk arts and ancient texts. India is a ‘haven for tourism’."
Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of Tourism G. Kishan Reddy said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s Tourism sector is moving towards creative, responsible and inclusive growth.
“The Ministry of Tourism is working with 360-degree perspective and whole of government approach for the development of tourism sector. Along with Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Commerce are also working for the development of this sector, which will help in establishing better synergy and convergence leading to sustainable and world class infrastructure development," Reddy added.
He said that India plans to position itself as a major tourism destination during its presidency of G20 for 2023. “During the presidency we aim to showcase India as a ‘must visit’ destination at a global level. 3600 railway coaches have been allocated for tourism purposes for Circuit specific trains. Such trains have already started for Ramayana and Buddhist Circuits while the one for Krishna Circuit will start soon. Our aim is to make India one of the most prominent destinations of the world. Union Minister added that Prime Minister is working as brand ambassador of Indian tourism."
A total of 81 awards were given away this year highlighting the achievements of the industry in 2018-19. The Vice President also released India Tourism Statistics 2022, New Incredible India Global Promotional Films, and “GoBeyond:75 Experiences of North India" e-book.
