Tourism is a key driver of India’s economic growth: Vice President

He said that India plans to position itself as a major tourism destination during its presidency of G20 for 2023. “During the presidency we aim to showcase India as a ‘must visit’ destination at a global level. 3600 railway coaches have been allocated for tourism purposes for Circuit specific trains. Such trains have already started for Ramayana and Buddhist Circuits while the one for Krishna Circuit will start soon. Our aim is to make India one of the most prominent destinations of the world. Union Minister added that Prime Minister is working as brand ambassador of Indian tourism."

