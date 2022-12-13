Tourism minister dedicates four projects under Swadesh Darshan scheme to nation in Puducherry

Tourism minister dedicates four projects under Swadesh Darshan scheme to nation in Puducherry1 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2022, 06:11 PM IST
Projects include renovation of Aayi Mandapam and dynamic lighting at Bharathi Park at a cost of Rs. 1.33 crore, Development of Pilgrim Facilities and Ghat along the temple premises at Thirukanchi at a cost of ₹5.82 crore, development of Spiritual Park at Thirunallar Karaikal for ₹7.40 crore and Development of Eden Beach at Chinna Veerampattinam at ₹3.51 crore