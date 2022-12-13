Tourism minister dedicates four projects under Swadesh Darshan scheme to nation in Puducherry

New Delhi: Union minister for tourism, culture, and development of the northeastern region, G Kishan Reddy dedicated four tourism projects under the Swadesh Darshan scheme to nation in Puducherry on Tuesday.

Addressing the occasion, the minister said that Puducherry was a vibrant destination that attracts tourists from all over the world. “India for thousands of years has always been known for its spiritual wealth, cultural heritage, and diversity. Over the last eight years, India is being known for world-class amenities, excellent infrastructure and facilities, and ease of living through technology and digitization. Now India is not just a place to see and visit but a destination to experience and be transformed for life."

Reddy added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the tourism and hospitality industry has received constant support and guidance. “During our G-20 presidency, we have the opportunity to introduce the dignitaries and visitors of the G-20 countries to India’s philosophy of “Athithi Devo Bhava" - where the guest is treated as divine".

He said that the ministry was working towards promoting tourism in Puducherry. “Based on the successful completion of the works by the UT administration, Puducherry and Karaikal have been selected for further development under Swadesh Darshan 2.0. We have also identified Puducherry and Karaikal under the Prashad scheme to develop iconic spiritual spaces."

The minister added that the government of Puducherry should also look into a capacity building program for creating employment in the hospitality industry to meet the growing demand in the sector. “We all must work together for making Puducherry and India the most favoured Tourist Destination."

The inaugurated projects include the renovation of Aayi Mandapam and dynamic lighting at Bharathi Park at a cost of ₹1.33 crore, the Development of Pilgrim Facilities and Ghat along the sacred river at Sri Gangai Varagha Natheeswarar Temple at Thirukanchi at a cost of ₹5.82 crore, development of Spiritual Park at Thirunallar Karaikal at a cost of ₹7.40 crore and the Development of Eden Beach at Chinna Veerampattinam at a cost of ₹3.51 crore.

The minister also inaugurated the Puducherry Shopping Festival 2022 logo which aims to promote business tourism and trade, particularly by creating unique shopping experiences for the tourists visiting Puducherry.