Tourism Ministers' conference in Dharamshala today, See key issues on agenda

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy will char the event slated to be inaugurated by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.
Tourism ministers from various states and union territories will participate in the three-day meeting beginning today.
The Ministry of Tourism will focus on the development of tourism infrastructure and sustainable tourism in the national conference that will take place from September 18 to 20 in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala. Tourism ministers from various states and union territories will participate in the three-day meeting beginning today.
Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy will char the event slated to be inaugurated by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. The officials informed that tourism-related aspects of the G20 leaders' summit will also be discussed at the conference.
Over 200 G20 meetings during its year-long Presidency of the influential group, are expected to be held in India. It will further culminate with an annual summit on September 9 and 10 next year. The country will assume the Presidency of the G20 for one year from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023.
In Dharamshala today, the national conference will be attended by tourism ministers from various states and union territories, central ministers, governors, administrators and senior officials of the central government, state governments, and heads of tourism and hospitality associations, the Tourism Ministry said in an official statement as quoted by news agency PTI.
Approximately 250 delegates will attend the conference including tourism ministers from several states and UTs like Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Goa, Mizoram, Haryana, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Karnataka, Ladakh, Bihar, Chattisgarh, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Kerala, Maharashtra, etc.
The officials said that the event will focus on various policies and programs of the Tourism Ministry including the development of tourism infrastructure, cultural, spiritual, and heritage tourism, tourism in the Himalayan states, and responsible and sustainable tourism.
Apart from these issues, the role of digital technology in the marketing and promotion of tourism destinations, the emerging importance of homestays in the Indian hospitality sector, Ayurveda, wellness, medical value travel, and the promotion of domestic tourism will also be discussed, the officials added.
Other issues such as wildlife tourism and tourism-related aspects of the G-20 event will also be discussed, along with the review of the implementation of various projects implemented by the ministry.