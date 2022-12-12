Tourism ministry sets up 24X7 helpline in 12 languages

The government is committed providing a safe and secure environment to tourists. In case of an untoward incident against a tourist, there should be a robust system of law and order to handle the situation and provide a satisfactory solution to affected tourists
New Delhi: Ministry of Tourism has set up a 24x7 tourist helpline in 12 languages, including 10 international languages, said Union Minister for Tourism, G. Kishan Reddy.
The helpline is available on a toll free number 1800111363 or on a short code 1363 in 12 languages including German, French, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Arabic, Hindi and English for domestic and foreign tourists to provide support service in term of information relating to travel in India and to offer appropriate guidance to tourists in distress while travelling in India
In a written reply in Lok Sabha, Reddy said that the ministry was well aware of the security concern of the tourists. “We have taken all possible measures to provide a safe and secure atmosphere for the tourists."
Reddy said, “We have reiterated the aspect of providing a safe and secure environment to tourists. In case of an untoward incident against a tourist, there should be a robust system of law and order to handle the situation and provide a satisfactory solution to the affected tourists."
With the efforts of Ministry of Tourism, the State Governments/UT Administrations of Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim and Uttar Pradesh have deployed tourist police in one form or the other.
Ministry of Tourism conducted a study by Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management (IITTM), to understand the requirement of tourist police and sensitizing the tourist police so created towards the needs of the tourists.
The ministry also forwarded a copy of the study report titled ‘Functioning of Tourist Police in States/UTs & Documentation of Best Practices’ to all the state governments and UT admin with the request to create a separate unit of police and also to sensitize them about the needs of the tourists.
It has also sought support of the Ministry of Home Affairs to take up the matter with the state governments.
“The ministry along with all stakeholders, including the tourism departments of all states and UTs, have adopted the ‘Code of Conduct for Safe & Honourable Tourism’ which is a set of guidelines to encourage tourism activities to be undertaken with respect for basic right like dignity, safety and freedom from exploitation of both tourists and local residents in particular, women and children," the ministry of tourism said.
