Tourism sector in J&K received boost due to infrastructure developments: PM Modi

The Prime Minister said that the benefits of government schemes should reach every section of society without any discrimination
NEW DELHI: Tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir received a boost due to the infrastructure developments and increased connectivity, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.
Addressing the Jammu and Kashmir Rozgar Mela via video message, the Prime Minister said that the benefits of government schemes should reach every section of society without any discrimination. “The government is committed to taking equal benefits of development to all sections and citizens. Efforts are underway to strengthen the health and education infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir with the launch of 2 new AIIMS, 7 new medical colleges, 2 state cancer institutes and 15 nursing homes."
He added that the Rozgar Mela is a part of the steps taken by the central government to promote employment and self-employment. “Under this campaign, more than 10 lakh appointment letters will be given by the central government in the next few months in the first phase. The government has expanded the scope of the business environment in the state to boost employment."
Prime Minister Modi further said that the new industrial policy and business reforms action plan has paved the way for Ease of Doing Business. “It has given a tremendous impetus to investment in Jammu and Kashmir. The pace at which work is being done on development-related projects will transform the entire economy here."
The Prime Minister said that international flights from Srinagar to Sharjah have begun. “Farmers in J&K have benefited a great deal from increased connectivity as it is now easier for apple farmers to send the produce outside of the state. The government is working towards promoting transport through drones."
He said that for fast pace development, the work has to be done with a new approach and thinking. “Thirty thousand government post recruitments have been done since 2019, out of which twenty thousand jobs were handed out in the last one and half years. The mantra of ‘Employment through competence’, is instilling new confidence in the youth of the state. Jammu & Kashmir is the pride of every Indian. Together we have to take Jammu & Kashmir to new heights. We also have a huge goal of a developed India of 2047 and to fulfil it we have to engage in nation-building with strong determination."
