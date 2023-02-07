Tourism working group meeting under India’s G20 presidency begins at Dhordo

Reddy also stressed upon the fact that tourism provides a channel for Enabling the sale of local products and services, Empowering the youth to become entrepreneurs; Employing women, and dis-advantaged communities such as tribals and thus leading to community empowerment and Poverty alleviation. Union Minister informed that the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India for the first time has come up with a draft on National strategy and roadmap for the development of Rural Tourism which is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Self-Reliant India’’ or ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.