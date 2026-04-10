Mathura tragedy: Tourist boat capsizes in Yamuna after colliding with floating pontoon; 10 killed, several missing

In a tragic incident, a boat transporting tourists, mostly from Punjab, overturned in the Yamuna River at Vrindavan in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday afternoon. Authorities confirmed at least 10 fatalities and reported several others missing.
The accident happened near Kesi Ghat when the vessel, carrying over two dozen passengers, drifted into deep water and struck a floating pontoon. Authorities clarified that while a nearby pontoon bridge had been recently dismantled due to high water levels, some drums remained in the river, leading to the fatal collision.
District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh initially reported six deaths, but the toll rose to 10 after rescuers recovered four more bodies. While the exact passenger count remains unconfirmed, witnesses and fellow pilgrims suggest three to four individuals are still unaccounted for.
"Sixteen to 17 people have been rescued safely so far. Efforts are ongoing to locate the missing," the DM said earlier, adding that all tourists onboard were from Punjab.
Medical staff at Vrindavan Joint Hospital identified the deceased as six men and four women. The victims belonged to a larger contingent of 150 pilgrims from Ludhiana and Muktsar who had travelled to the temple town.
A massive search operation is currently underway involving the police, SDRF, Army, fire services, and local divers, with NDRF teams expected to arrive shortly.
While locals claimed gusty winds caused the boat to sway and hit the structure, officials maintain the collision occurred with a floating pontoon left behind.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed profound grief over the tragedy, directing officials to accelerate rescue efforts and ensure the injured receive immediate medical care.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also coordinated with Adityanath, confirming that the boat carried 32 residents from Jagraon. Senior UP officials, including the ADG and Divisional Commissioner, are on-site supervising the operations.
To assist families, the Ludhiana administration has established dedicated control rooms:
Special civil and police teams from Ludhiana have already been dispatched to Vrindavan to provide further assistance.
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