The Union government will promote India’s tourism industry on a mission mode in partnership with states and through public-private partnerships, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

At least 50 tourist destinations will be selected through a challenge mode, as well as on the basis of physical connectivity, virtual connectivity, tourist guides, high standards for food streets, and tourist security. Each of them will be developed as a package. All relevant aspects of these spots will be available on an app to enhance the tourist experience, in an integrated and innovative approach for domestic as well as foreign travellers.

“The country offers immense attraction for domestic as well as foreign tourists. There is a large potential to be tapped in tourism. The sector holds huge opportunities for jobs and entrepreneurship for youth in particular," Sitharaman said in her budget speech.

Under the Vibrant Villages programme, tourism infrastructure and amenities will be facilitated in border villages, and states will be encouraged to set up so-called unity malls in state capitals, most prominent tourism centres or financial capitals to promote and sell their ‘one district one product’ items, GI (geographical indication) products and other handicraft products, Sitharaman said.

Under the Dekho Apna Desh initiative, citizens will be encouraged to prefer domestic over international tourism, aided by sector-specific skilling and entrepreneurship development.

The government has identified 100 critical transport infrastructure projects for last and first mile connectivity for ports, coal, steel, fertilizer, and food grains sectors, Sitharaman said. It has also decided to revive 50 additional airports, heliports, water aerodromes, and advanced landing grounds to improve regional connectivity.

As of November 2022, after four rounds of bidding under state-run regional connectivity scheme Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (Udan), 453 routes have commenced, operationalizing 70 airports including two water aerodromes and nine heliports.

“The Union Budget 2023-24 has reiterated its focus on improving regional air connectivity, which will boost domestic air travel. Further, the budget provides a lot of thrust on the promotion of tourism through the development of 50 tourist destinations covering various aspects and further through the development of theme-based local tourist spots," said Shamsher Dewan, senior vice president & group head- corporate ratings at ICRA Ltd.

“While these initiatives will benefit domestic travel in the long run, leisure vacations abroad can get costly for Indian travelers with TCS (tax collection at source) for overseas tour packages increasing from 5% to 20%. Higher costs to Indian travelers because of an increase in tax can impact the international travel demand which was slowly gaining momentum," Aloke Bajpai, group CEO & co-founder, ixigo said.

Menwhile, drone companies are optimistic about the opportunities from the Agriculture Accelerator Fund announced in the Union budget. It will aim to bring modern technologies to transform agricultural practices.

There is a big opportunity in collaborating with agri start-ups to serve and show a real case of drones in the agriculture industry," said Kishan Tiwari, co-founder and CEO, TSAW Drones.