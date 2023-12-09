comScore
Tourists cheer as West Bengal's Darjeeling receives season's first snowfall; Sandakphu sees visitors rush | Watch

 Livemint

Parts of Darjeeling witnessed the season's first snowfall, making them a perfect destination for the upcoming holiday season

Houses are covered in snow after fresh snowfall at Sandakphu, in Darjeeling district, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. The popular tourist destination of Sandakphu, known for its majestic view of the Kanchenjunga mountain range, received the season's first snowfall, as temperatures dipped in the higher reaches of West Bengal's Darjeeling district (PTI)Premium
Houses are covered in snow after fresh snowfall at Sandakphu, in Darjeeling district, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. The popular tourist destination of Sandakphu, known for its majestic view of the Kanchenjunga mountain range, received the season's first snowfall, as temperatures dipped in the higher reaches of West Bengal's Darjeeling district (PTI)

Holiday season is arriving and the one of the best winter destinations, Darjeeling, is all set for vacations after receiving the first snowfall of the season. The inaugural snowfall in West Bengal's Sandakphu and Tonglu encouraged a number of tourists to flock the destinations to enjoy a spectacular view of snow-covered Kanchenjunga mountain range.

Along with Bengal's highest point, Sandakphu, several other parts of the state witnessed snowfall in past two days raising expectations of white Christmas for tourists. Many tourists shared the visuals from the Sandkphu and another destinations that have received snowfall lately.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the fall in mercury in elevated reaches of Darjeeling indicates a significant decline in temperature across eastern states of the country in coming days. In its latest regional weather bulletin, the weather forecasting agency has predicted rain or snowfall at few places in Darjeeling till December 13.

Tourists at various places in Darjeeling district started flocking to the higher reaches as news of the season's first snowfall in Sandakphu and Tonglu spread on Thursday.

Sandakphu: Highest point in Bengal and tourist's favourite destination

Sandakphu is the highest point in West Bengal. It is situated at a height of 11,930 feet on the Singalila ridge in the Himalayas, Sandakphu. The place offers a majestic view of the Everest, Makalu, Lhotse and Kanchenjunga peaks.

Bengal's Darjeeling town is often described as the queen of the hills. It recorded a minimum temperature of  6.6 degrees Celsius and rainfall of 4.8 mm in the past 24 hours till Friday morning, the weather office said.

Raj Basu, the Siliguri-based convenor of the Association for Conservation of Tourism, said hotels, transporters and tour operators have started receiving enquiries from various parts of India, after the first snowfall in the Darjeeling hills was reported.

"The first snowfall acts as a kickstart for the winter season for tourism in the region, encompassing north Bengal and Sikkim," he told PTI.

Published: 09 Dec 2023, 06:27 PM IST
