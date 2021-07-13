Amid the country's efforts to attain normalcy in all sectors by curbing Covid-19 spread, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the sight of crowds in hill stations without masks and minimal social distancing is a cause for concern.

"It is true that tourism, business and business have been greatly affected due to coronavirus. But today I will say that it's a matter of concern that people are travelling without face masks at hill stations and market places," said the PM.

"People have been heard saying that they want to enjoy before the third wave of Covid strikes the country. But it is important for us to explain to them that the next wave will not come on its own. Corona travels through contact. Hence, we should raise questions on how to prevent it," he added.

PM Modi's comments came in the backdrop of a large number of tourists flocking to Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh as the state governments ease lockdowns.

He was interacting with the chief ministers of the northeastern states over the Covid-19 situation. The states are witnessing a rise in infections despite the country recording a downward trend.

Modi told the CMs that the status of virus spread is worrisome in some districts of the northeast. He urged them to stay alert and act fast to check the transmission further.

He said that stricter steps were needed at the micro-level to stabilise the situation and called for greater emphasis on micro-containment zones.

"We have to move forward by improving the infrastructure related to testing and treatment. For this, recently the cabinet has also approved a new package of ₹23,000 crore. Every state in the northeast can take help from this package to strengthen its health infrastructure," Modi said.

The prime minister also said the vaccination drive needs to be continuously ramped up to combat the third wave.





