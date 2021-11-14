As the air quality in several Indian cities, especially in the metro cities, worsens, tourists flock to hill stations to escape the pollution wrath.

Rashit Malhotra, a local hotelier in Shimla, told ANI, “There's a slight increase in the number of bookings, post-Diwali."

Himachal's AQI is much better than in neighbouring states. Presently, there's 70-80% occupancy on all days, he added.

As per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi today stands at 386. The air quality in the national capital remained in the severe category for the last 3 days. It moved to ‘very poor’ category today.

On Saturday, the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 437, while on Friday, it stood at 471, the worst this season so far. The AQI was 411 on Thursday and 372 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the pollution level in the National Capital Region (NCR), especially Noida and Gurugram, also remained worrisome. Noida reported AQI in the 'hazardous' category at 536, while the air quality in Gurugram was at the upper end of 'severe' category at 423.

As the air quality worsens, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced a 'pollution lockdown' under which the schools would remain physically closed for a week from Monday, construction activity have been shut down for the next four days and offices have been directed to arrange work-from home.

Meanwhile, not only Delhi but also two other metro cities of Mumbai and Kolkata also recorded poor levels of air pollution.

According to IQAir, a Switzerland-based climate group that is also a technology partner of the United Nations Environmental Program(UNEP) has listed Mumbai and Kolkata are in the top ten most polluted cities of the world.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.