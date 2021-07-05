Tourists throng Himachal Pradesh's Manali after Covid curbs eased. See pics

Several photos have gone viral on social media where a sea of tourists was seen in Himachal Pradesh's Manali hill station. People from the plains are visiting tourist hotspots like Shimla, Kufri, Narkanda, Dalhousie, Manali, Lahaul, and other places in the hill state in large numbers to get rid of the scorching heat.

