Tourists make a dash for hills, govt warns flouting covid rules may offset gains

India has so far administered over 36 crores covid-19 vaccine doses under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive. Reacting to the reports of vaccine shortage in Rajasthan during the last two days leading to closing of some COVID vaccination centres, the union health ministry in a separate statement clarified that the States/ UTs had been informed adequately in advance about the total doses that will be made available to them as well as to the private sector hospitals during the month of July 2021. The States have been advised to plan their covid-19 Vaccination sessions based on the availability of COVID vaccines, it said.