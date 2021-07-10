With tourist thronging hill stations like Dhanaulti, Mussourie and Nainital in Uttarakhand, the state authorities are ensuring that social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols are strictly followed.

Dhanaulti Forest Inspector Harvinder Rawat told ANI, due to opening of the place for tourists, revenue has increased. We are following social distancing and checking the COVID-19 reports at checkpoints. All precautions are in place.

Tourist inflow in the state has increased significantly since the COVID related restrictions have been relaxed. As per the visuals, several people were seen flouting COVID-19 protocols. Many were seen not wearing masks or following social distancing.

A local resident told news agency ANI, says, "Such situations of overcrowding in different parts of the state are scaring the people of the state. Due to the fear of third wave of corona infection, the crowd of tourists in Uttarakhand is ringing alarm bells for us."

"People are roaming without masks. There is no social distancing but we continue to reprimand them. We are also scared as even vaccination hasn't been done here in Dhanaulti," another resident said.

Noting that, rules will be followed, DIG, spokesperson PHQ Uttarakhand, Nilesh Bharan said "We are trying our best that COVID-19 protocols are being followed in the state."

Owing to the massive influx of tourist, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said the state government has issued an order regarding 50 per cent occupancy capping in hotels in Nainital and Dehradun.

Dhami said, "We have issued an order regarding 50 per cent occupancy capping in hotels in Nainital and Dehradun. Challans are being issued to those who aren't wearing masks. We are making efforts and will follow guidelines to contain the spread of the virus."





