Toxic air is set to make India’s Covid-19 battle deadlier

Vehicle and industrial emissions contribute year-round to India’s poor air, combining with dust from road construction millions of domestic fires lit by poor citizens for cooking. But a grim extra wallop comes late in the year as farmers burn hundreds of thousands of acres of crop stubble. While the practice has been banned in the states of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan around the capital, it’s the cheapest and fastest way for farmers to clear the ground for the new crop.