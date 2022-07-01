Toyota Hyryder unveils in India: Check expected price, features, other details

Toyota Kirloskar India's Toyota Hyryder: Codenamed ‘D22’, the booking for the Toyota Hyryder has been opened online and at a dealership for a token amount of ₹25,000.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Toyota Kirloskar India unveiled the mid-size SUV called Toyota Hyryder on Friday. The carmaker introduced the full hybrid model of the SUV which is similar to the Urban Cruiser. Codenamed ‘D22’, the booking for the Toyota Hyryder has been opened online and at a dealership for a token amount of ₹25,000.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Toyota Kirloskar India unveiled the mid-size SUV called Toyota Hyryder on Friday. The carmaker introduced the full hybrid model of the SUV which is similar to the Urban Cruiser. Codenamed ‘D22’, the booking for the Toyota Hyryder has been opened online and at a dealership for a token amount of ₹25,000.
"In line with these goals, we are very happy to introduce the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, which will give a substantial boost to 'Make in India' and 'Mass Electrification' initiatives and thereby providing further impetus to 'Atamanirbhar Bharat'," TKM Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar said at the unveiling of the model here.
"In line with these goals, we are very happy to introduce the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, which will give a substantial boost to 'Make in India' and 'Mass Electrification' initiatives and thereby providing further impetus to 'Atamanirbhar Bharat'," TKM Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar said at the unveiling of the model here.
Toyota Hyryder: Specification
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Toyota Hyryder: Specification
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Urban Cruiser is equipped with a Self Charging Strong Hybrid Electric Powertrain, bringing the company's self-charging technology into the country.
The Urban Cruiser is equipped with a Self Charging Strong Hybrid Electric Powertrain, bringing the company's self-charging technology into the country.
The Toyota Hyryder comprises another powertrain option which is 'Neo drive'. Neo Drive trims, which are equipped with an all-wheel drive (AWD), will also have an option of five-speed manual transmission and six-speed automatic transmission.
The Toyota Hyryder comprises another powertrain option which is 'Neo drive'. Neo Drive trims, which are equipped with an all-wheel drive (AWD), will also have an option of five-speed manual transmission and six-speed automatic transmission.
The SUV has a 1.5 litre engine with Toyota Hybrid System (THS) and e-drive transmission. It delivers a motor output of 59kW and torque of 141 Nm. The combined power of the engine and power is 85kW.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The SUV has a 1.5 litre engine with Toyota Hybrid System (THS) and e-drive transmission. It delivers a motor output of 59kW and torque of 141 Nm. The combined power of the engine and power is 85kW.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Toyota Hyryder: Features
Toyota Hyryder: Features
The Urban Cruiser has a spacious cabin, a large touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree parking camera, electric sunroof, lower positioned headlamps, a 9-inch Smart Play cast, and over 55 connected features.
The Urban Cruiser has a spacious cabin, a large touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree parking camera, electric sunroof, lower positioned headlamps, a 9-inch Smart Play cast, and over 55 connected features.
The Hyryder will be offered in seven mono-tone and four-dual tone colours.
The Hyryder will be offered in seven mono-tone and four-dual tone colours.
The SUV might start from ₹12 lakh and will go all the way up to ₹20 lakh (ex-showroom).
The SUV might start from ₹12 lakh and will go all the way up to ₹20 lakh (ex-showroom).
TKM Managing Director Masakazu Yoshimura said the Urban Cruiser Hyryder offers a self-charging strong hybrid electric powertrain which reflects Toyota's advanced green technology. The model would also be exported to other countries, he added.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
TKM Managing Director Masakazu Yoshimura said the Urban Cruiser Hyryder offers a self-charging strong hybrid electric powertrain which reflects Toyota's advanced green technology. The model would also be exported to other countries, he added.